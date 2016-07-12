U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Dec. 6, 2016) Amphibious assault vehicles with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) move through the Gulf of Aden during an amphibious assault rehearsal as part of Exercise Alligator Dagger, Dec. 6, 2016. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit will conduct amphibious operation rehearsals to maintain a high level of readiness in the event there is a need for an immediate response to a crisis. The exercise will focus on: amphibious assaults; helo-borne raids; visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) operations; air strikes; defense of the amphibious task force; mechanized movements with tanks and light armored vehicles; tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel; ground reconnaissance; and quick reaction force and casualty evacuation rehearsals. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Devan K. Gowans)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.07.2016 Date Posted: 12.26.2016 08:51 Photo ID: 3076936 VIRIN: 161207-M-GM943-160 Resolution: 5047x2839 Size: 1.02 MB Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Alligator Dagger: Amphibious Landing Operations [Image 1 of 6], by LCpl Devan Gowans, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.