(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Exercise Alligator Dagger: Amphibious Landing Operations [Image 3 of 6]

    Exercise Alligator Dagger: Amphibious Landing Operations

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.07.2016

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Devan Gowans 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Dec. 6, 2016) Amphibious assault vehicles with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) move through the Gulf of Aden during an amphibious assault rehearsal as part of Exercise Alligator Dagger, Dec. 6, 2016. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit will conduct amphibious operation rehearsals to maintain a high level of readiness in the event there is a need for an immediate response to a crisis. The exercise will focus on: amphibious assaults; helo-borne raids; visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) operations; air strikes; defense of the amphibious task force; mechanized movements with tanks and light armored vehicles; tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel; ground reconnaissance; and quick reaction force and casualty evacuation rehearsals. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Devan K. Gowans)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2016
    Date Posted: 12.26.2016 08:51
    Photo ID: 3076936
    VIRIN: 161207-M-GM943-160
    Resolution: 5047x2839
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Alligator Dagger: Amphibious Landing Operations [Image 1 of 6], by LCpl Devan Gowans, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Exercise Alligator Dagger: Amphibious Landing Operations
    Exercise Alligator Dagger: Amphibious Landing Operations
    Exercise Alligator Dagger: Amphibious Landing Operations
    Exercise Alligator Dagger: Amphibious Landing Operations
    Exercise Alligator Dagger: Amphibious Landing Operations
    Exercise Alligator Dagger: Amphibious Landing Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    LCAC
    USS Makin Island
    dock landing ship
    LHD-8
    amphibious transport dock ship
    11th MEU
    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    amphibious assault ship
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Amphibious Ready Group
    Logistics Combat Element
    USNAVCENT
    U.S. Navy
    Landing Craft Air Cushion
    Aviation Combat Element
    MAGTF
    Marine Air-Ground Task Force.
    Maritime Raid Force
    Combat Logistics Battalion 11
    CLB-11
    Ground Combat Element
    LSD-45
    USS Comstock
    MRF
    Makin Island ARG
    VMM-163
    BLT 1/4
    USS Somerset
    LPD-25
    Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 163 (reinforced)
    Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion 4th Marines
    ALLIGATOR DAGGER
    CTF 51/5
    Naval Amphibious Forces

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT