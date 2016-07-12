Exercise Alligator Dagger: Amphibious Landing Operations

U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Dec. 6, 2016) Amphibious assault vehicles with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) prepare to land during the initial landing phases of Exercise Alligator Dagger, Dec. 6, 2016. The exercise involves all three ships of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and enables the Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU to conduct the comprehensive amphibious operations that keep their skills ready for crisis response and contingency operations throughout the Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Devan K. Gowans)

