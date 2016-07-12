Exercise Alligator Dagger: Amphibious Landing Operations

U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Dec. 6, 2016) – Amphibious assault vehicles with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) debark from the USS Comstock (LSD 45) to conduct an amphibious assault rehearsal, Dec. 6, 2016. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and 11th MEU provide U.S. Naval Forces Central Command with a flexible, sea-based military force, readily available to respond to emerging crises and support a wide-range of military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Devan K. Gowans)

