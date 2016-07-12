Exercise Alligator Dagger: Amphibious Landing Operations

U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Dec. 6, 2016) A landing craft air cushion with the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group (MKI ARG) moves through the Gulf of Aden during the initial landing phases of Exercise Alligator Dagger, Dec. 6, 2016. The MKI ARG and 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit will conduct amphibious operation rehearsals to maintain a high level of readiness in the event there is a need for an immediate response to a crisis. The exercise will focus on: amphibious assaults; helo-borne raids; visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) operations; air strikes; defense of the amphibious task force; mechanized movements with tanks and light armored vehicles; tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel; ground reconnaissance; and quick reaction force and casualty evacuation rehearsals. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Devan K. Gowans)

Date Taken: 12.07.2016
Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY