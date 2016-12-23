136th Airlift Wing supports Armed Forces Bowl

A group of new Air Force recruits is sworn into military service at Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas, Dec. 23, 2016. The recruits were sworn in along with recruits from the other branches of service during halftime of the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman De’Jon Williams)

