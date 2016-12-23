(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    136th Airlift Wing supports Armed Forces Bowl [Image 3 of 5]

    136th Airlift Wing supports Armed Forces Bowl

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman DeJon Williams 

    136th Airlift Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    Col. George W. Holt, Jr., commander, 136th Airlift Wing, Texas Air National Guard, swears in Air Force recruits at Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas, Dec. 23, 2016. Holt swore in Air Force recruits during halftime of the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman De’Jon Williams)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 136th Airlift Wing supports Armed Forces Bowl [Image 1 of 5], by SrA DeJon Williams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    136th Airlift Wing
    2016 Armed Forces Bowl

