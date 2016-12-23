Col. George W. Holt, Jr., commander, 136th Airlift Wing, Texas Air National Guard, swears in Air Force recruits at Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas, Dec. 23, 2016. Holt swore in Air Force recruits during halftime of the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman De’Jon Williams)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2016 13:19
|Photo ID:
|3076581
|VIRIN:
|161223-Z-XR025-1344
|Resolution:
|1931x1379
|Size:
|425.61 KB
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, TX, US
|Hometown:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Hometown:
|FORT WORTH, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 136th Airlift Wing supports Armed Forces Bowl [Image 1 of 5], by SrA DeJon Williams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
