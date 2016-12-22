136th Airlift Wing supports Armed Forces Bowl

Members of the Patriot Parachute Team pose for a group photo with the ceremonial game ball and trophy prior to boarding a C-130H2 Hercules aircraft from the 136th Airlift Wing, Texas Air National Guard, at Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base, Texas, Dec. 22, 2016. The team was beginning their practice jumps in preparation for the 2016 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl. (Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman De’Jon Williams)

