136th Airlift Wing supports Armed Forces Bowl

Col. George W. Holt, Jr., commander, 136th Airlift Wing, Texas Air National Guard, along with O-6 representatives from the other four branches of service, stand at the 50 yard line, in preparation for the coin toss before the 2016 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl at Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas, Dec. 23, 2016. Holt and the other representatives attended the game to swear in their respective services during the halftime ceremony. (Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman De’Jon Williams)

