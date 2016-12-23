AFCENT band to perform with idol Melinda Doolittle

Melinda Doolittle, a vocalist known for her performances in the 2007 American Idol competition, practices with the U.S. Air Forces Central Command Band “Hypersonic,” at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 23, 2016. Melinda and Hypersonic are practicing for an upcoming performance together to give back to the personnel of Al Udeid during the holidays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)

