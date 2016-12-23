A mixing consul lights up during a practice session of the U.S. Air Forces Central Command Band “Hypersonic,” at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 23, 2016. The AFCENT band can perform in many different environments including ones with and without electrical power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2016 03:29
|Photo ID:
|3076378
|VIRIN:
|161223-F-SB162-0004
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|13.7 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFCENT band to perform with idol Melinda Doolittle [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Cynthia Innocenti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT