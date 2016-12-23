AFCENT band to perform with idol Melinda Doolittle

A mixing consul lights up during a practice session of the U.S. Air Forces Central Command Band “Hypersonic,” at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 23, 2016. The AFCENT band can perform in many different environments including ones with and without electrical power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)

