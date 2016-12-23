(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AFCENT band to perform with idol Melinda Doolittle [Image 3 of 4]

    AFCENT band to perform with idol Melinda Doolittle

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    12.23.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Cynthia Innocenti 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A mixing consul lights up during a practice session of the U.S. Air Forces Central Command Band “Hypersonic,” at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 23, 2016. The AFCENT band can perform in many different environments including ones with and without electrical power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2016
    Date Posted: 12.24.2016 03:29
    Photo ID: 3076378
    VIRIN: 161223-F-SB162-0004
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 13.7 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCENT band to perform with idol Melinda Doolittle [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Cynthia Innocenti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    AFCENT band to perform with idol Melinda Doolittle
    AFCENT band to perform with idol Melinda Doolittle
    AFCENT band to perform with idol Melinda Doolittle
    AFCENT band to perform with idol Melinda Doolittle

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Qatar
    Department of Defense
    CENTCOM
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    AEW
    379th AEW
    Public Affairs
    Air Force
    Al Udeid
    Al Udeid Air Base
    379th
    Af.mil
    Grand Slam Wing
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    Sothwest Asia

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT