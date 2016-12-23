AFCENT band to perform with idol Melinda Doolittle

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Benjamin Johnson, a percussionist with the U.S. Air Forces Central Command Band “Hypersonic,” practices on the drums at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 23, 2016. These dynamic musicians perform and tour in small ensembles throughout the area of responsibility to positively promote troop morale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)

