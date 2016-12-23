U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Matthew Peacock, an operations specialist and keyboardist with the U.S. Air Forces Central Command Band “Hypersonic,” practices on the keyboard at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 23, 2016. The band members that deploy are very versatile and able to perform in several musical settings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2016 03:29
|Photo ID:
|3076376
|VIRIN:
|161223-F-SB162-0002
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|12.7 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFCENT band to perform with idol Melinda Doolittle [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Cynthia Innocenti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT