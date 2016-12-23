AFCENT band to perform with idol Melinda Doolittle

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Matthew Peacock, an operations specialist and keyboardist with the U.S. Air Forces Central Command Band “Hypersonic,” practices on the keyboard at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 23, 2016. The band members that deploy are very versatile and able to perform in several musical settings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)

