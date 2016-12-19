(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SMA Dailey visits CJTF-OIR in Iraq [Image 4 of 7]

    SMA Dailey visits CJTF-OIR in Iraq

    BAGHDAD, IRAQ

    12.19.2016

    Photo by Spc. Ethan Hutchinson 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    Sgt. Maj. of the Army Daniel Dailey, Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Jones of Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve and Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph Cornelison of Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command Operation Inherent Resolve wait on the flight line at the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center, Iraq, Dec. 19, 2016. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ethan Hutchinson/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2016
    Date Posted: 12.23.2016 06:08
    Photo ID: 3075430
    VIRIN: 161219-A-FV017-437
    Resolution: 4928x3264
    Size: 4.35 MB
    Location: BAGHDAD, IQ 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SMA Dailey visits CJTF-OIR in Iraq [Image 1 of 7], by SPC Ethan Hutchinson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    SMA Dailey visits CJTF-OIR in Iraq
    SMA Dailey visits CJTF-OIR in Iraq
    SMA Dailey visits CJTF-OIR in Iraq
    SMA Dailey visits CJTF-OIR in Iraq
    SMA Dailey visits CJTF-OIR in Iraq
    SMA Dailey visits CJTF-OIR in Iraq
    SMA Dailey visits CJTF-OIR

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Erbil
    Iraq
    Army
    Combined Joint Task Force
    Baghdad
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    CJTF-OIR
    Sgt. Maj. of the Army Daniel Dailey
    BDSC
    Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Jones

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT