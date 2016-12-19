SMA Dailey visits CJTF-OIR in Iraq

Sgt. Maj. of the Army Daniel Dailey, Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Jones of Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve and Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph Cornelison of Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command Operation Inherent Resolve wait on the flight line at the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center, Iraq, Dec. 19, 2016. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ethan Hutchinson/Released)

