    SMA Dailey visits CJTF-OIR in Iraq [Image 3 of 7]

    SMA Dailey visits CJTF-OIR in Iraq

    BAGHDAD, IRAQ

    12.19.2016

    Photo by Spc. Ethan Hutchinson 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    Sgt. Maj. of the Army Daniel Dailey and Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend of Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve hold a conversation as they depart the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center, Iraq, Dec. 19, 2016. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ethan Hutchinson/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2016
    Date Posted: 12.23.2016 06:05
    Photo ID: 3075431
    VIRIN: 161219-A-FV017-472
    Resolution: 4928x3264
    Size: 4.94 MB
    Location: BAGHDAD, IQ 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SMA Dailey visits CJTF-OIR in Iraq [Image 1 of 7], by SPC Ethan Hutchinson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Erbil
    Iraq
    Army
    Combined Joint Task Force
    Baghdad
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    CJTF-OIR
    Sgt. Maj. of the Army Daniel Dailey
    BDSC
    Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Jones

