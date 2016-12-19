(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SMA Dailey visits CJTF-OIR in Iraq [Image 2 of 7]

    SMA Dailey visits CJTF-OIR in Iraq

    ERBIL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, IRAQ

    12.19.2016

    Photo by Spc. Ethan Hutchinson 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    Sgt. Maj. of the Army Daniel Dailey conducted briefings for Soldiers during his visit to Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve, Iraq, Dec. 19, 2016. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ethan Hutchinson/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2016
    Date Posted: 12.23.2016 05:58
    Photo ID: 3075433
    VIRIN: 161219-A-FV017-512
    Resolution: 4928x3264
    Size: 6.27 MB
    Location: ERBIL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, IQ 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SMA Dailey visits CJTF-OIR in Iraq [Image 1 of 7], by SPC Ethan Hutchinson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Erbil
    Iraq
    Army
    Combined Joint Task Force
    Baghdad
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    CJTF-OIR
    Sgt. Maj. of the Army Daniel Dailey
    BDSC
    Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Jones

