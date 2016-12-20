(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MACS-4 Marines train to employ expeditionary runways [Image 1 of 4]

    MACS-4 Marines train to employ expeditionary runways

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    12.20.2016

    Photo by Cpl. Aaron Henson 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. George Price, an Marine Air Traffic Control Mobile Team (MMT) instructor with Marine Air Control Squadron (MACS) 4 Detachment Bravo, directs a KC-130J Hercules with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152 during a landing as part of aircraft landing zone training at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 21, 2016. The training allows the Marines to gain experience, practice constructing an expeditionary airfield, and complete training and readiness requirements. The MMT Marines conduct this training every three to six months to refine the Marines’ skills, keeping them ready for expeditionary operations while in a garrison environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aaron Henson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2016
    Date Posted: 12.23.2016 04:49
    Photo ID: 3075422
    VIRIN: 161221-M-RP664-0041
    Resolution: 5018x3346
    Size: 9.32 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MACS-4 Marines train to employ expeditionary runways [Image 1 of 4], by Cpl Aaron Henson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    MACS-4 Marines train to employ expeditionary runways
    MACS-4 Marines train to employ expeditionary runways
    MACS-4 Marines train to employ expeditionary runways
    MACS-4 Marines train to employ expeditionary runways

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MACS-4 Marines train to employ expeditionary runways

    TAGS

    Runway
    Expeditionary
    Aircraft
    Training
    MMT
    Aircraft Landing Zone

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT