U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. George Price, an Marine Air Traffic Control Mobile Team (MMT) instructor with Marine Air Control Squadron (MACS) 4 Detachment Bravo, directs a KC-130J Hercules with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152 during a landing as part of aircraft landing zone training at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 21, 2016. The training allows the Marines to gain experience, practice constructing an expeditionary airfield, and complete training and readiness requirements. The MMT Marines conduct this training every three to six months to refine the Marines’ skills, keeping them ready for expeditionary operations while in a garrison environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aaron Henson)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2016 04:49
|Photo ID:
|3075422
|VIRIN:
|161221-M-RP664-0041
|Resolution:
|5018x3346
|Size:
|9.32 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MACS-4 Marines train to employ expeditionary runways [Image 1 of 4], by Cpl Aaron Henson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
MACS-4 Marines train to employ expeditionary runways
LEAVE A COMMENT