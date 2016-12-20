MACS-4 Marines train to employ expeditionary runways

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. George Price, an Marine Air Traffic Control Mobile Team (MMT) instructor with Marine Air Control Squadron (MACS) 4 Detachment Bravo, directs a KC-130J Hercules with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152 during a landing as part of aircraft landing zone training at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 21, 2016. The training allows the Marines to gain experience, practice constructing an expeditionary airfield, and complete training and readiness requirements. The MMT Marines conduct this training every three to six months to refine the Marines’ skills, keeping them ready for expeditionary operations while in a garrison environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aaron Henson)

