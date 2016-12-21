MACS-4 Marines train to employ expeditionary runways

A U.S. Marine with Marine Air Control Squadron 4 Detachment Bravo, Marine Air Traffic Control Mobile Team (MMT), lines up the VS-17 platform with the base Marine while establishing an expeditionary airfield during aircraft landing zone training at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 21, 2016. An MMT team comprises of a base, pace, chase, reference, navigation aid and communication technician who establish a 60-foot-wide and 3,000-foot-long runway in remote locations during combat scenarios, medical evacuations or for humanitarian aid. The MMT Marines conduct this training every three to six months to refine the Marines’ skills, keeping them ready for expeditionary operations while in a garrison environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob A. Farbo)

