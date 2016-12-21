(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MACS-4 Marines train to employ expeditionary runways [Image 4 of 4]

    MACS-4 Marines train to employ expeditionary runways

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    12.21.2016

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Farbo 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    A U.S. Marine with Marine Air Control Squadron 4 Detachment Bravo, Marine Air Traffic Control Mobile Team (MMT), lines up the VS-17 platform with the base Marine while establishing an expeditionary airfield during aircraft landing zone training at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 21, 2016. An MMT team comprises of a base, pace, chase, reference, navigation aid and communication technician who establish a 60-foot-wide and 3,000-foot-long runway in remote locations during combat scenarios, medical evacuations or for humanitarian aid. The MMT Marines conduct this training every three to six months to refine the Marines’ skills, keeping them ready for expeditionary operations while in a garrison environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob A. Farbo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2016
    Date Posted: 12.23.2016 04:49
    Photo ID: 3075416
    VIRIN: 161221-M-HD015-0005
    Resolution: 3771x2988
    Size: 6.45 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MACS-4 Marines train to employ expeditionary runways [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Jacob Farbo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Runway
    Expeditionary
    Aircraft
    Training
    MMT
    Aircraft Landing Zone

