MACS-4 Marines train to employ expeditionary runways

U.S. Marines with Marine Air Control Squadron (MACS) 4 Detachment Bravo, Marine Air Traffic Control Mobile Team (MMT), run to the next 500-foot marker of an expeditionary runway during aircraft landing zone training at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 21, 2016. The training allows the Marines to gain experience, practice constructing an expeditionary airfield, and complete training and readiness requirements. An MMT team comprises of a base, pace, chase, reference, navigation aid and communication technician who establish a runway in remote locations during combat scenarios, medical evacuations or for humanitarian aid. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aaron Henson)

