MACS-4 Marines train to employ expeditionary runways

A KC-130J Hercules with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152 prepares to land during aircraft landing zone training at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 21, 2016. The training allows Marines with Marine Air Control Squadron 4 Detachment Bravo, Marine Air Traffic Control Mobile Team (MMT), to gain experience, practice constructing an expeditionary airfield, and complete training and readiness requirements. VMGR-152 assisted MACS-4 Detachment Bravo while also completing their training and readiness requirements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aaron Henson)

Date Taken: 12.20.2016 Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP