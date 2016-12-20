(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MACS-4 Marines train to employ expeditionary runways [Image 2 of 4]

    MACS-4 Marines train to employ expeditionary runways

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    12.20.2016

    Photo by Cpl. Aaron Henson 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    A KC-130J Hercules with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152 prepares to land during aircraft landing zone training at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 21, 2016. The training allows Marines with Marine Air Control Squadron 4 Detachment Bravo, Marine Air Traffic Control Mobile Team (MMT), to gain experience, practice constructing an expeditionary airfield, and complete training and readiness requirements. VMGR-152 assisted MACS-4 Detachment Bravo while also completing their training and readiness requirements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aaron Henson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2016
    Date Posted: 12.23.2016 04:49
    Photo ID: 3075420
    VIRIN: 161221-M-RP664-0028
    Resolution: 4830x3220
    Size: 6.97 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MACS-4 Marines train to employ expeditionary runways [Image 1 of 4], by Cpl Aaron Henson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

