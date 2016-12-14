(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Portuguese soldiers weapons training [Image 1 of 6]

    Portuguese soldiers weapons training

    BESMAYA, IRAQ

    12.14.2016

    Photo by Sgt. Josephine Carlson 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    Portuguese soldiers walk to the next range during weapons systems training at Besmaya Range Complex, Iraq, Dec. 14, 2016. Portugal is one of several Coalition partners present at BRC, one of four Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve building partner capacity locations dedicated to training Iraqi security forces. Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Josephine Carlson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2016
    Date Posted: 12.23.2016 05:49
    Photo ID: 3075415
    VIRIN: 161214-A-QI240-331
    Resolution: 4502x3001
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: BESMAYA, IQ 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Portuguese soldiers weapons training [Image 1 of 6], by SGT Josephine Carlson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Portuguese soldiers weapons training
    Portuguese soldiers weapons training
    Portuguese soldiers weapons training
    Portuguese soldiers weapons training
    Portuguese soldiers weapons training
    Portuguese soldiers weapons training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    982D COMCAM
    Besmaya
    Iraq
    Besmaya Range Complex
    982nd Combat Camera Co.
    ISIL
    OIR
    CJTF-OIR
    Sgt. Josephine Carlson

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT