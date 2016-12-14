A Portuguese soldier practices different firing positions with a Heckler and Koch G3 rifle during weapons systems training at Besmaya Range Complex, Iraq, Dec. 14, 2016. Portugal is one of several Coalition partners present at BRC, one of four Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve building partner capacity locations dedicated to training Iraqi security forces. Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Josephine Carlson)

This work, Portuguese soldiers weapons training [Image 1 of 6], by SGT Josephine Carlson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.