Portuguese soldiers train with a Dragunov sniper rifle at Besmaya Range Complex, Iraq, Dec. 14, 2016. Portugal is one of several Coalition partners present at BRC, one of four Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve building partner capacity locations dedicated to training Iraqi security forces. Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Josephine Carlson)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2016 05:54
|Photo ID:
|3075406
|VIRIN:
|161214-A-QI240-027
|Resolution:
|4922x3281
|Size:
|2.88 MB
|Location:
|BESMAYA, IQ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Portuguese soldiers weapons training [Image 1 of 6], by SGT Josephine Carlson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
