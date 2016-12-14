Portuguese soldiers train with a Dragunov sniper rifle at Besmaya Range Complex, Iraq, Dec. 14, 2016. Portugal is one of several Coalition partners present at BRC, one of four Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve building partner capacity locations dedicated to training Iraqi security forces. Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Josephine Carlson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2016 Date Posted: 12.23.2016 05:54 Photo ID: 3075406 VIRIN: 161214-A-QI240-027 Resolution: 4922x3281 Size: 2.88 MB Location: BESMAYA, IQ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Portuguese soldiers weapons training [Image 1 of 6], by SGT Josephine Carlson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.