Magazines of 9mm ammunition are lines up on a table at the 673d Security Forces Squadron armory before issue to security forces Airmen, and military police Soldiers assuming their duty and patrol shifts on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 14, 2016. Armory Airmen ensure weapons and equipment. Security forces is the largest career field in the U.S. Air Force, and the base armory Airmen ensure the joint team protecting JBER has the tools it needs to maintain its security and safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin Connaher)

Date Taken: 12.14.2016 Date Posted: 12.22.2016 Photo ID: 3074612 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US This work, JBER armory Airmen provide tools for protectors, by Justin Connaher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.