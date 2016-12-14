JBER armory Airmen provide tools for protectors

Airman 1st Class John Demko, a native of Delano, Penn., assigned to the 673d Security Forces Squadron, seats a radio in to a pouch on his vest as he waits to be issued his weapon at the armory before his duty shift on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 14, 2016. Armory Airmen ensure weapons and equipment. Security forces is the largest career field in the U.S. Air Force, and the base armory Airmen ensure the joint team protecting JBER has the tools it needs to maintain its security and safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin Connaher)

