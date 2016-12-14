(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    JBER armory Airmen provide tools for protectors [Image 3 of 5]

    JBER armory Airmen provide tools for protectors

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2016

    Photo by Justin Connaher 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs

    Francisco Jaramillo, a police officer assigned to the 673d Security Forces Squadron, is issued ammunition for his weapon before assuming a duty shift on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 14, 2016. Armory Airmen ensure weapons and equipment. Security forces is the largest career field in the U.S. Air Force, and the base armory Airmen ensure the joint team protecting JBER has the tools it needs to maintain its security and safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin Connaher)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 19:27
    Photo ID: 3074609
    VIRIN: 161214-F-LX370-285
    Resolution: 4870x3263
    Size: 9.45 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBER armory Airmen provide tools for protectors [Image 1 of 5], by Justin Connaher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    "Alaska
    armory
    security forces
    military police
    Northern Command
    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    U.S. Army Alaska
    JBER
    NORCOM

