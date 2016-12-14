JBER armory Airmen provide tools for protectors

Air Force Staff Sgt. Ryan Duran, a native of Downey, Calif., the noncommissioned officer in charge of the 673d Security Forces Squadron armory, spark tests a Taser in the armory before it’s issued weapons to a security forces Airman, or military police Soldier assuming a duty and patrol shift on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 14, 2016. Armory Airmen ensure weapons and equipment. Security forces is the largest career field in the U.S. Air Force, and the base armory Airmen ensure the joint team protecting JBER has the tools it needs to maintain its security and safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin Connaher)

