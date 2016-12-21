Illinois Air National Guard Commander Promoted to Major General

Maj. Gen. Ron Paul, a native of Cudahy, Wisconsin, Assistant Adjutant General, Air of the Illinois National Guard, addresses the many guests present during his promotion ceremony held at the 183rd Fighter Wing in Springfield, Illinois, Dec. 21. Paul thanked the many people he worked with during his career and said that his promotion is a shared accomplishment among them and without their hard work and dedication, he couldn’t do what he does. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Bryan Spreitzer, Illinois National Guard Public Affairs)

