(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Illinois Air National Guard Commander Promoted to Major General [Image 1 of 3]

    Illinois Air National Guard Commander Promoted to Major General

    SPRINGFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2016

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Bryan Spreitzer 

    Joint Force Headquarters- Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Ron Paul, a native of Cudahy, Wisconsin, Assistant Adjutant General, Air of the Illinois National Guard, addresses the many guests present during his promotion ceremony held at the 183rd Fighter Wing in Springfield, Illinois, Dec. 21. Paul thanked the many people he worked with during his career and said that his promotion is a shared accomplishment among them and without their hard work and dedication, he couldn’t do what he does. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Bryan Spreitzer, Illinois National Guard Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 16:58
    Photo ID: 3074519
    VIRIN: 161221-Z-NB653-034
    Resolution: 4248x2784
    Size: 3.1 MB
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, IL, US 
    Hometown: CUDAHY, WI, US
    Hometown: SPRINGFIELD, IL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Illinois Air National Guard Commander Promoted to Major General [Image 1 of 3], by SFC Bryan Spreitzer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Illinois Air National Guard Commander Promoted to Major General
    Illinois Air National Guard Commander Promoted to Major General
    Illinois Air National Guard Commander Promoted to Major General

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Illinois Air National Guard Commander Promoted to Major General

    TAGS

    promotion
    Illinois Air National Guard
    Illinois National Guard
    183rd Fighter Wing
    Maj. Gen. Ron Paul

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT