Illinois Air National Guard Commander Promoted to Major General

Maj. Gen. Ron Paul, a native of Cudahy, Wisconsin, the Assistant Adjutant General, Air for the Illinois National Guard, is pinned with his new rank by his wife, Joyce and, his daughter, Heidi, during a promotion ceremony held at the 183rd Fighter Wing in Springfield, Illinois, Dec. 21. Paul is now one of 99 major generals across the Air Force. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Bryan Spreitzer, Illinois National Guard Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 12.21.2016 Date Posted: 12.22.2016 Hometown: CUDAHY, WI, US Hometown: SPRINGFIELD, IL, US