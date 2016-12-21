(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Illinois Air National Guard Commander Promoted to Major General [Image 3 of 3]

    Illinois Air National Guard Commander Promoted to Major General

    SPRINGFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2016

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Bryan Spreitzer 

    Joint Force Headquarters- Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Ron Paul, a native of Cudahy, Wisconsin, the Assistant Adjutant General, Air for the Illinois National Guard, is pinned with his new rank by his wife, Joyce and, his daughter, Heidi, during a promotion ceremony held at the 183rd Fighter Wing in Springfield, Illinois, Dec. 21. Paul is now one of 99 major generals across the Air Force. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Bryan Spreitzer, Illinois National Guard Public Affairs)

    This work, Illinois Air National Guard Commander Promoted to Major General [Image 1 of 3], by SFC Bryan Spreitzer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    promotion
    Illinois Air National Guard
    Illinois National Guard
    183rd Fighter Wing
    Maj. Gen. Ron Paul

