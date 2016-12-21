(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Illinois Air National Guard Commander Promoted to Major General [Image 2 of 3]

    Illinois Air National Guard Commander Promoted to Major General

    SPRINGFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2016

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Bryan Spreitzer 

    Joint Force Headquarters- Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Richard J. Hayes, Jr., Adjutant General of the Illinois National Guard, administers the oath of office to Maj. Gen. Ron Paul, a Cudahy, Wisconsin, native and Assistant Adjutant General, Air of the Illinois National Guard. Paul was promoted to major general during a ceremony held at the 183rd Fighter Wing in Springfield, Illinois, Dec. 21. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Bryan Spreitzer, Illinois National Guard Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 16:58
    Photo ID: 3074518
    VIRIN: 161221-Z-NB653-027
    Resolution: 3376x3528
    Size: 3.31 MB
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, IL, US 
    Hometown: CUDAHY, WI, US
    Hometown: SPRINGFIELD, IL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Illinois Air National Guard Commander Promoted to Major General [Image 1 of 3], by SFC Bryan Spreitzer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

