Maj. Gen. Richard J. Hayes, Jr., Adjutant General of the Illinois National Guard, administers the oath of office to Maj. Gen. Ron Paul, a Cudahy, Wisconsin, native and Assistant Adjutant General, Air of the Illinois National Guard. Paul was promoted to major general during a ceremony held at the 183rd Fighter Wing in Springfield, Illinois, Dec. 21. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Bryan Spreitzer, Illinois National Guard Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2016 16:58
|Photo ID:
|3074518
|VIRIN:
|161221-Z-NB653-027
|Resolution:
|3376x3528
|Size:
|3.31 MB
|Location:
|SPRINGFIELD, IL, US
|Hometown:
|CUDAHY, WI, US
|Hometown:
|SPRINGFIELD, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Illinois Air National Guard Commander Promoted to Major General [Image 1 of 3], by SFC Bryan Spreitzer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
