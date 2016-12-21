Illinois Air National Guard Commander Promoted to Major General

Maj. Gen. Richard J. Hayes, Jr., Adjutant General of the Illinois National Guard, administers the oath of office to Maj. Gen. Ron Paul, a Cudahy, Wisconsin, native and Assistant Adjutant General, Air of the Illinois National Guard. Paul was promoted to major general during a ceremony held at the 183rd Fighter Wing in Springfield, Illinois, Dec. 21. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Bryan Spreitzer, Illinois National Guard Public Affairs)

