(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Illinois Air National Guard Commander Promoted to Major General

    Illinois Air National Guard Commander Promoted to Major General

    Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Bryan Spreitzer | Maj. Gen. Ron Paul, a native of Cudahy, Wisconsin, Assistant Adjutant General, Air of...... read more read more

    SPRINGFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2016

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Bryan Spreitzer 

    Joint Force Headquarters- Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Paul was joined by family, friends and colleagues who congratulated him.
    Maj. Gen. Richard J. Hayes, Jr., Adjutant General of the Illinois National Guard, congratulated Paul on reaching such a milestone in his career.

    “I don’t know if you all here realize it, but for Ron to reach this rank is a pretty big deal,” said Hayes. “The approval process is a lengthy one, going all to way through the Senate. Only 99 officers in the entire Air Force are currently major generals.”

    Paul’s wife, Joyce, daughter, Heidi, and son, Oscar, to pinned his new rank on. Following the pinning ceremony, Hayes administered the oath of office to Paul.

    “Thank you all for your support,” said Paul. “This promotion is as much yours as it is mine. I couldn’t do the job that I do without you and your tireless dedication to mission accomplishment.”

    Paul said he feels lucky to be in the position that he’s in and said he’s very grateful for the opportunity given to him.

    “I’m deeply honored to be promoted to major general,” said Paul. “I just feel lucky to have the chance to lead the Illinois Air National Guard into the future.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 16:58
    Story ID: 218593
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, IL, US 
    Hometown: CUDAHY, WI, US
    Hometown: SPRINGFIELD, IL, US
    Web Views: 25
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Illinois Air National Guard Commander Promoted to Major General, by SFC Bryan Spreitzer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Illinois National Guard
    Illinois Air National Guard' Promotion
    Maj. Gen. Ron Paul

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT