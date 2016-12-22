Illinois Air National Guard Commander Promoted to Major General

Paul was joined by family, friends and colleagues who congratulated him.

Maj. Gen. Richard J. Hayes, Jr., Adjutant General of the Illinois National Guard, congratulated Paul on reaching such a milestone in his career.



“I don’t know if you all here realize it, but for Ron to reach this rank is a pretty big deal,” said Hayes. “The approval process is a lengthy one, going all to way through the Senate. Only 99 officers in the entire Air Force are currently major generals.”



Paul’s wife, Joyce, daughter, Heidi, and son, Oscar, to pinned his new rank on. Following the pinning ceremony, Hayes administered the oath of office to Paul.



“Thank you all for your support,” said Paul. “This promotion is as much yours as it is mine. I couldn’t do the job that I do without you and your tireless dedication to mission accomplishment.”



Paul said he feels lucky to be in the position that he’s in and said he’s very grateful for the opportunity given to him.



“I’m deeply honored to be promoted to major general,” said Paul. “I just feel lucky to have the chance to lead the Illinois Air National Guard into the future.”

