Caisson horse finds sure-fire new home

Lt. Col. Jody Shouse, commander, 1st Battalion, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), meets Michael and Marissa Murphy before they take their newly adopted horse home. After 13 years of dedicated-service, Surefire, a Caisson horse from 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) was officially adopted Dec. 18 and moved to his new farm. (U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. Kelvin Ringold)
