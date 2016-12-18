(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Caisson horse finds sure-fire new home [Image 2 of 4]

    Caisson horse finds sure-fire new home

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kelvin Ringold 

    3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment “The Old Guard”

    Lt. Col. Jody Shouse, commander, 1st Battalion, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), meets Michael and Marissa Murphy before they take their newly adopted horse home. After 13 years of dedicated-service, Surefire, a Caisson horse from 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) was officially adopted Dec. 18 and moved to his new farm. (U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. Kelvin Ringold)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2016
    Service
    Retire
    The Old Guard
    3d U.S. Infantry Regiment
    Caisson

