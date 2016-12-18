Lt. Col. Jody Shouse, commander, 1st Battalion, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), meets Michael and Marissa Murphy before they take their newly adopted horse home. After 13 years of dedicated-service, Surefire, a Caisson horse from 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) was officially adopted Dec. 18 and moved to his new farm. (U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. Kelvin Ringold)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.18.2016 Date Posted: 12.22.2016 06:50 Photo ID: 3073328 VIRIN: 161218-A-HT688-259 Resolution: 4339x2363 Size: 1.18 MB Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Caisson horse finds sure-fire new home [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Kelvin Ringold, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.