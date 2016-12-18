Before placing Surefire in their trailer, Marissa Murphy, Caisson horse adopter, introduces herself to him to start building their new relationship. Soldiers from the Caisson Platoon, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), gathered Dec. 18, at the Caisson Stables at Fort Belvoir, Va., to finalize the adoption of one of their most seasoned horses. (U.S. Army Photos by Staff Sgt. Kelvin Ringold)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2016 06:50
|Photo ID:
|3073326
|VIRIN:
|161218-A-HT688-125
|Resolution:
|3456x5184
|Size:
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Caisson horse finds sure-fire new home [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Kelvin Ringold, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
