Caisson horse finds sure-fire new home

Before placing Surefire in their trailer, Marissa Murphy, Caisson horse adopter, introduces herself to him to start building their new relationship. Soldiers from the Caisson Platoon, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), gathered Dec. 18, at the Caisson Stables at Fort Belvoir, Va., to finalize the adoption of one of their most seasoned horses. (U.S. Army Photos by Staff Sgt. Kelvin Ringold)

