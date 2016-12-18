Michael Murphy, Caisson horse adopter, prepares Surefire, for the ride back to his farm in Orange County, Va. After 13 years of dedicated service, Surefire, a Caisson horse from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) was officially adopted Dec. 18 here and moved to his new farm. (Army Staff Sgt. Kelvin Ringold)
Caisson horse finds sure-fire new home
