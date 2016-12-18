Michael Murphy, Caisson horse adopter, prepares Surefire, for the ride back to his farm in Orange County, Va. After 13 years of dedicated service, Surefire, a Caisson horse from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) was officially adopted Dec. 18 here and moved to his new farm. (Army Staff Sgt. Kelvin Ringold)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.18.2016 Date Posted: 12.22.2016 06:50 Photo ID: 3073330 VIRIN: 161218-A-HT688-324 Resolution: 5030x3255 Size: 2.16 MB Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Caisson horse finds sure-fire new home [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Kelvin Ringold, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.