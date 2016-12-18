Michael Murphy, Caisson horse adopter, goes through Surefire’s adoption packet and reads his award. A part of the regiment’s Twilight Tattoo shows, Surefire received the Army Achievement Award for his efforts this summer. (U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. Kelvin Ringold)
This work, Caisson horse finds sure-fire new home [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Kelvin Ringold, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Caisson horse finds sure-fire new home
