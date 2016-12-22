(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Forces Japan returns 9,852 acres of Okinawan land [Image 1 of 5]

    U.S. Forces Japan returns 9,852 acres of Okinawan land

    NAGO CITY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.22.2016

    Photo by Cpl. Janessa Pon 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Maj. Gen. Joaquin F. Malavet delivers a speech at a reception after the Northern Training Area Land Return Ceremony Dec. 22 in Nago City, Okinawa, Japan. The ceremony honored the return of more than 9,852 acres of land previously utilized as part of the Northern Training Area by U.S. Forces Japan. The return marks the largest land return since the reversion in 1972. Malavet is the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations Pacific – Marine Corps Base Camp Butler, Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Janessa K. Pon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 07:41
    Photo ID: 3073322
    VIRIN: 161222-M-TA471-126
    Resolution: 3668x2445
    Size: 2.64 MB
    Location: NAGO CITY, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Forces Japan returns 9,852 acres of Okinawan land [Image 1 of 5], by Cpl Janessa Pon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    III Marine Expeditionary Force
    partnerships
    environment
    host nation
    Marine Corps Installations Pacific
    land return
    Okinawa residents
    Northern Training Area

