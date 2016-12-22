U.S. Forces Japan returns 9,852 acres of Okinawan land

Maj. Gen. Joaquin F. Malavet delivers a speech at a reception after the Northern Training Area Land Return Ceremony Dec. 22 in Nago City, Okinawa, Japan. The ceremony honored the return of more than 9,852 acres of land previously utilized as part of the Northern Training Area by U.S. Forces Japan. The return marks the largest land return since the reversion in 1972. Malavet is the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations Pacific – Marine Corps Base Camp Butler, Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Janessa K. Pon)

