U.S. Forces Japan returns 9,852 acres of Okinawan land

Lt. Gen. Lawrence D. Nicholson visits guests at a reception following the Northern Training Area Land Return Ceremony Dec. 22 in Nago City, Okinawa, Japan. The ceremony honored the return of more than 9,852 acres of land from U.S. Forces Japan that was previously a large part of the Northern Training Area. The return of the Northern Training Area land marks the largest since 1972. Nicholson is the commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force and is the Okinawa Area Coordinator. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Janessa K. Pon)

