Lt. Gen. Lawrence D. Nicholson visits guests at a reception following the Northern Training Area Land Return Ceremony Dec. 22 in Nago City, Okinawa, Japan. The ceremony honored the return of more than 9,852 acres of land from U.S. Forces Japan that was previously a large part of the Northern Training Area. The return of the Northern Training Area land marks the largest since 1972. Nicholson is the commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force and is the Okinawa Area Coordinator. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Janessa K. Pon)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2016 07:41
|Photo ID:
|3073319
|VIRIN:
|161222-M-TA471-106
|Resolution:
|4896x3264
|Size:
|6.24 MB
|Location:
|NAGO CITY, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Forces Japan returns 9,852 acres of Okinawan land [Image 1 of 5], by Cpl Janessa Pon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
