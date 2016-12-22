(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Forces Japan returns 9,852 acres of Okinawan land [Image 2 of 5]

    U.S. Forces Japan returns 9,852 acres of Okinawan land

    NAGO CITY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.22.2016

    Photo by Cpl. Janessa Pon 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Lt. Gen. Lawrence D. Nicholson visits guests at a reception following the Northern Training Area Land Return Ceremony Dec. 22 in Nago City, Okinawa, Japan. The ceremony honored the return of more than 9,852 acres of land from U.S. Forces Japan that was previously a large part of the Northern Training Area. The return of the Northern Training Area land marks the largest since 1972. Nicholson is the commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force and is the Okinawa Area Coordinator. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Janessa K. Pon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 07:41
    Photo ID: 3073319
    VIRIN: 161222-M-TA471-106
    Resolution: 4896x3264
    Size: 6.24 MB
    Location: NAGO CITY, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Forces Japan returns 9,852 acres of Okinawan land [Image 1 of 5], by Cpl Janessa Pon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Forces Japan returns 9,852 acres of Okinawan land
    U.S. Forces Japan returns 9,852 acres of Okinawan land
    U.S. Forces Japan returns 9,852 acres of Okinawan land
    U.S. Forces Japan returns 9,852 acres of Okinawan land
    U.S. Forces Japan returns 9,852 acres of Okinawan land

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Forces Japan returns 9,852 acres of Okinawan land

    TAGS

    III Marine Expeditionary Force
    partnerships
    environment
    host nation
    Marine Corps Installations Pacific
    land return
    Okinawa residents
    Northern Training Area

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT