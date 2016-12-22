U.S. Forces Japan returns 9,852 acres of Okinawan land

Representatives from the Government of Japan and the United States pose for photos at the conclusion of the Northern Training Area Land Return Ceremony Dec. 22 in Nago City, Okinawa, Japan. The ceremony signified the return of more than 9,852 acres of land from U.S. Forces Japan. The land, which was previously utilized by U.S. Forces Japan as part of the Northern Training Area, is the largest land return to date since 1972. During the ceremony, government representatives from the Japan and the United States gave remarks regarding the return of the land and the importance of the Japan-U.S. alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Janessa K. Pon)

