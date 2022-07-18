Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Accounting for Yourself After a Natural or Man-Made Disaster

    DC, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2022

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Accounting for yourself after a disaster isn’t just a good idea, it’s mandatory for Defense Department personnel. In this podcast, Bruce Moody speaks with Lisa Valentine, the Defense Department’s program manager for personnel accountability, about the importance and different aspects of the department’s Personnel Accountability and Assessment System. The PAAS is a safe and secure way to share important information and track the status and whereabouts of Defense Department-affiliated personnel and their family members during and after disaster or pandemic situations. So, tune in to learn what you need to do to keep yourself and your family safe and comply with DOD requirements.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy. The Military OneSource podcast is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    Visit Military OneSource and learn the importance of accounting for yourself after a disaster through this infographic: https://www.militaryonesource.mil/products/when-disaster-strikes-personnel-accountability-infographic-653/.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Accounting for Yourself After a Natural or Man-Made Disaster, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

