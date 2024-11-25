At Your Service - Ep. 7 - 2024 Awards Deadline

It’s time for award nominations and on this edition of At Your Service, we are joined by Ms. Debbie Delaney, Program and Budget Chief for Headquarters, Army Material Command and Professional Development Institute (PDI) 2025 primary point of contact, and Ms. Stephanie Johns, Executive Officer for the Headquarters of Army Futures Command Resource Management Directorate and past primary command POC for PDI 2024.



Ms. Delaney and Ms. Johns discuss the upcoming 2024 Army Financial Awards Program with us. How and where to apply and the pitfalls to avoid on your awards application. The deadline to apply for these awards which will be presented at PDI in May of 2025 is December 18th, so listen to this show in order to ensure your application will get the attention of the awards committee!



At Your Service is a podcast by financial management professionals, for financial management professionals, brought to you by the U.S. Army Financial Management Command Public Affairs Office.