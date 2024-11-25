Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    At Your Service - Ep. 7 - 2024 Awards Deadline

    At Your Service - Ep. 7 - 2024 Awards Deadline

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.26.2024

    Audio by Brad Staggs 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    It’s time for award nominations and on this edition of At Your Service, we are joined by Ms. Debbie Delaney, Program and Budget Chief for Headquarters, Army Material Command and Professional Development Institute (PDI) 2025 primary point of contact, and Ms. Stephanie Johns, Executive Officer for the Headquarters of Army Futures Command Resource Management Directorate and past primary command POC for PDI 2024.

    Ms. Delaney and Ms. Johns discuss the upcoming 2024 Army Financial Awards Program with us. How and where to apply and the pitfalls to avoid on your awards application. The deadline to apply for these awards which will be presented at PDI in May of 2025 is December 18th, so listen to this show in order to ensure your application will get the attention of the awards committee!

    At Your Service is a podcast by financial management professionals, for financial management professionals, brought to you by the U.S. Army Financial Management Command Public Affairs Office.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 09:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83661
    Filename: 2411/DOD_110704933.mp3
    Length: 00:16:55
    Artist USAFMCOM
    Album At Your Service
    Track # 7
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, At Your Service - Ep. 7 - 2024 Awards Deadline, by Brad Staggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    Army Finance
    USAFMCOM
    At Your Service
    2024 Army Financial Management Awards Program
    Debbie Delaney
    Stephanie Johns

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download