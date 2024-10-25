At Your Service - Ep. 4 - FY25 Campaign Plan

On this edition of At Your Service, we discuss the Campaign Plan Fiscal Year 2025 for the Department of the Army Financial Management Strategy 2028 with Caral E. Spangler, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management and Comptroller, and Lt. Gen. Paul A. Chamberlain, military deputy to the ASA (FM&C).
You can read the FY25 Campaign Plan by following this link: https://www.asafm.army.mil/portals/72/Documents/ArmyFinancialStrategy2028/FY25_Campaign-Plan.pdf
At Your Service is a podcast created for financial management professionals by financial management professionals. The podcast is a product of the US Army Financial Management Command Public Affairs Office.
To see the entire FC Profession Series video, follow this link: https://na01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dvidshub.net%2Fvideo%2F941610%2Ffc-profession-series-asa-fmc-releases-fy25-campaign-plan-afms-2028&data=05%7C02%7C%7C841c69c5e38240b1628108dcf7719efc%7C84df9e7fe9f640afb435aaaaaaaaaaaa%7C1%7C0%7C638657314593319625%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=3MSeM8MCUqqiWTBz4HJvMb%2F3IsfRZUspIgDmTc1Y%2Br8%3D&reserved=0
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 13:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83182
|Filename:
|2410/DOD_110649574.mp3
|Length:
|00:20:09
|Artist
|USAFMCOM
|Album
|At Your Service
|Track #
|4
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
