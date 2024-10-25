Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    At Your Service - Ep. 4 - FY25 Campaign Plan

    UNITED STATES

    10.28.2024

    Audio by Brad Staggs 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    On this edition of At Your Service, we discuss the Campaign Plan Fiscal Year 2025 for the Department of the Army Financial Management Strategy 2028 with Caral E. Spangler, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management and Comptroller, and Lt. Gen. Paul A. Chamberlain, military deputy to the ASA (FM&C).

    You can read the FY25 Campaign Plan by following this link: https://www.asafm.army.mil/portals/72/Documents/ArmyFinancialStrategy2028/FY25_Campaign-Plan.pdf

    At Your Service is a podcast created for financial management professionals by financial management professionals. The podcast is a product of the US Army Financial Management Command Public Affairs Office.

    To see the entire FC Profession Series video, follow this link: https://na01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dvidshub.net%2Fvideo%2F941610%2Ffc-profession-series-asa-fmc-releases-fy25-campaign-plan-afms-2028&data=05%7C02%7C%7C841c69c5e38240b1628108dcf7719efc%7C84df9e7fe9f640afb435aaaaaaaaaaaa%7C1%7C0%7C638657314593319625%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=3MSeM8MCUqqiWTBz4HJvMb%2F3IsfRZUspIgDmTc1Y%2Br8%3D&reserved=0

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 13:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83182
    Filename: 2410/DOD_110649574.mp3
    Length: 00:20:09
    Artist USAFMCOM
    Album At Your Service
    Track # 4
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
