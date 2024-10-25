At Your Service - Ep. 4 - FY25 Campaign Plan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/83182" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On this edition of At Your Service, we discuss the Campaign Plan Fiscal Year 2025 for the Department of the Army Financial Management Strategy 2028 with Caral E. Spangler, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management and Comptroller, and Lt. Gen. Paul A. Chamberlain, military deputy to the ASA (FM&C).



You can read the FY25 Campaign Plan by following this link: https://www.asafm.army.mil/portals/72/Documents/ArmyFinancialStrategy2028/FY25_Campaign-Plan.pdf



At Your Service is a podcast created for financial management professionals by financial management professionals. The podcast is a product of the US Army Financial Management Command Public Affairs Office.



To see the entire FC Profession Series video, follow this link: https://na01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dvidshub.net%2Fvideo%2F941610%2Ffc-profession-series-asa-fmc-releases-fy25-campaign-plan-afms-2028&data=05%7C02%7C%7C841c69c5e38240b1628108dcf7719efc%7C84df9e7fe9f640afb435aaaaaaaaaaaa%7C1%7C0%7C638657314593319625%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=3MSeM8MCUqqiWTBz4HJvMb%2F3IsfRZUspIgDmTc1Y%2Br8%3D&reserved=0