At Your Service - Ep. 2

"At Your Service" is a podcast brought to you by the Finance Community in order to keep members of the Finance Community informed about the latest changes and introduce key players in the Army Finance world.
In this episode, Host Sahib Singh talks to Finance Corps Regimental CSM, Command Sgt. Maj. Craig Rodland, and Sgt. Maj. Ngam Voma, Career Management NCO, about changes to DA PAM 600-25, classes offered to Army Finance Professionals, and a Finance and Comptroller School update.
This episode is taken from the FC Profession Series full-length video which can be found on DVIDS.
