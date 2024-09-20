Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    At Your Service - Ep. 2

    UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Audio by Brad Staggs 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    "At Your Service" is a podcast brought to you by the Finance Community in order to keep members of the Finance Community informed about the latest changes and introduce key players in the Army Finance world.

    In this episode, Host Sahib Singh talks to Finance Corps Regimental CSM, Command Sgt. Maj. Craig Rodland, and Sgt. Maj. Ngam Voma, Career Management NCO, about changes to DA PAM 600-25, classes offered to Army Finance Professionals, and a Finance and Comptroller School update.

    This episode is taken from the FC Profession Series full-length video which can be found on DVIDS.

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 10:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82612
    Filename: 2409/DOD_110578721.mp3
    Length: 00:18:35
    Artist USAFMCOM
    Album At Your Service
    Track # 2
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    Podcast
    Army Finance
    USAFMCOM
    Finance and Comptroller School
    At Your Service

