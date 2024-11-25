At Your Service - Ep. 6 - USAFMCOM

On this edition of At Your Service, we are joined by two distinguished guests: Col. Michelle M. Williams, U.S. Army Financial Management Command commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Joy L. Allen, USAFMCOM senior enlisted advisor.
Together, they provide an in-depth look at USAFMCOM’s mission and its critical role in the Finance and Comptroller community. Learn about the organization’s daily operations and how it supports financial management professionals across the Army.
At Your Service is a podcast by financial management professionals, for financial management professionals, brought to you by the USAFMCOM Public Affairs Office.
Date: 11.25.2024
Posted: 11.26.2024
|Newscasts
|83646
|2411/DOD_110703644.mp3
|00:26:52
|USAFMCOM
Album: At Your Service
|6
|2024
|Podcast
|US
|4
|0
|0
