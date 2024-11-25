Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    At Your Service - Ep. 6 - USAFMCOM

    At Your Service - Ep. 6 - USAFMCOM

    UNITED STATES

    11.25.2024

    Audio by Brad Staggs 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    On this edition of At Your Service, we are joined by two distinguished guests: Col. Michelle M. Williams, U.S. Army Financial Management Command commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Joy L. Allen, USAFMCOM senior enlisted advisor.

    Together, they provide an in-depth look at USAFMCOM’s mission and its critical role in the Finance and Comptroller community. Learn about the organization’s daily operations and how it supports financial management professionals across the Army.

    At Your Service is a podcast by financial management professionals, for financial management professionals, brought to you by the USAFMCOM Public Affairs Office.

    Date Taken: 11.25.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 07:34
    This work, At Your Service - Ep. 6 - USAFMCOM, by Brad Staggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Podcast
    Army Finance
    USAFMCOM
    At Your Service
    Col. Michelle M. Williams
    CSM Joy L. Allen

