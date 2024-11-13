At Your Service - Ep. 5 - Wes Robinson

On this edition of At Your Service, we talk to Mr. Wes Robinson, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Operations and Information.



Mr. Robinson started his Finance and Comptroller career as an E-1 in 1991 and worked his way up to his current position. He discusses his career with host Brad Staggs and what he sees as the future of the Finance and Comptroller Community.



At Your Service is a podcast created for financial management professionals by financial management professionals. The podcast is a product of the US Army Financial Management Command Public Affairs Office.