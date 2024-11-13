Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    At Your Service - Ep. 5 - Wes Robinson

    At Your Service - Ep. 5 - Wes Robinson

    11.13.2024

    Audio by Brad Staggs 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    On this edition of At Your Service, we talk to Mr. Wes Robinson, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Operations and Information.

    Mr. Robinson started his Finance and Comptroller career as an E-1 in 1991 and worked his way up to his current position. He discusses his career with host Brad Staggs and what he sees as the future of the Finance and Comptroller Community.

    At Your Service is a podcast created for financial management professionals by financial management professionals. The podcast is a product of the US Army Financial Management Command Public Affairs Office.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 10:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83423
    Filename: 2411/DOD_110680729.mp3
    Length: 00:17:50
    Artist USAFMCOM
    Album At Your Service
    Track # 5
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
