Sn4Ep2 CSM(ret.) Brunk Conley

Chaplain Scott and guest co-host Maj. Chris Clyne sit down with retired Command Sgt. Maj. Brunk W. Conley. Conley was the 10th command sgt. maj. of the Army National Guard and former State Command Sgt. Maj. for the Oregon National Guard. Earlier this year, Conley was inducted into the Ranger Hall of Fame.