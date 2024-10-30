Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sn4Ep2 CSM(ret.) Brunk Conley

    OREGON, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Audio by 1st Sgt. Zachary Holden 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Chaplain Scott and guest co-host Maj. Chris Clyne sit down with retired Command Sgt. Maj. Brunk W. Conley. Conley was the 10th command sgt. maj. of the Army National Guard and former State Command Sgt. Maj. for the Oregon National Guard. Earlier this year, Conley was inducted into the Ranger Hall of Fame.

    HITT, podcast, Conley, Ranger hall of fame, oregon, csm

