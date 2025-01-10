Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hope in the Trenches - Sn4Ep3 - Staff Sgt. Michaela Thompson

    OREGON, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Audio by 1st Sgt. Zachary Holden 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Chaplain Scott sits down with Staff Sgt. Michaela Thompson, a firefighter with the 142nd Wing, Oregon Air National Guard, and discusses her journey with the military and competitive bodybuilding.

