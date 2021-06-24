Hope in the Trenches - Sn1Ep1 - Spiritual Resiliency

In the first episode of 'Hope in the Trenches', Oregon National Guard Chaplain Jacob Scott introduces his new podcast and discusses his focus on spiritual fitness to help increase the quality of life, both professional and personal.