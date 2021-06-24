Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hope in the Trenches - Sn1Ep1 - Spiritual Resiliency

    Hope in the Trenches - Sn1Ep1 - Spiritual Resiliency

    06.24.2021

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Holden 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    In the first episode of 'Hope in the Trenches', Oregon National Guard Chaplain Jacob Scott introduces his new podcast and discusses his focus on spiritual fitness to help increase the quality of life, both professional and personal.

    Date Taken: 06.24.2021
    Date Posted: 06.24.2021 16:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66760
    Filename: 2106/DOD_108421190.mp3
    Length: 00:10:25
    Artist Chaplain Jacob Scott
    Album Hope in the Trenches
    Track # 1
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: OR, US
    podcast
    resiliency
    oregon national guard
    chaplain
    spiritual fitness
    jacob scott

