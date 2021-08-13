Hope in the Trenches - Sn1Ep3 - Mental Health

In this episode, Chaplain Scott speaks with Cpt. Beth Conn, Director of Psychological Health for the Oregon National Guard. Together, they discuss mental health, spirituality and resiliency, and how they are trying to overcome cultural stigmas attached with service members seeking out psychological help.