    Hope in the Trenches - Sn1Ep3 - Mental Health

    Hope in the Trenches - Sn1Ep3 - Mental Health

    OR, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2021

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Holden 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    In this episode, Chaplain Scott speaks with Cpt. Beth Conn, Director of Psychological Health for the Oregon National Guard. Together, they discuss mental health, spirituality and resiliency, and how they are trying to overcome cultural stigmas attached with service members seeking out psychological help.

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.13.2021 15:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67100
    Filename: 2108/DOD_108510495.mp3
    Length: 00:41:13
    Artist Chaplain Jacob Scott
    Album Hope in the Trenches
    Track # 3
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: OR, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hope in the Trenches - Sn1Ep3 - Mental Health, by SFC Zachary Holden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    mental health
    podcast
    spirituality
    HITT
    hope in the trenches
    chaplain jacob scott

