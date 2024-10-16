Chaplain Scott and guest co-host Chaplain Shane Yates sit down with Vanessa Munson, a U.S. Army veteran and Miss Washington 2023, and find out more of what it took for her to successfully navigate the challenges of serving as a Soldier and a pageant contestant.
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2024 17:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83024
|Filename:
|2410/DOD_110629636.mp3
|Length:
|00:44:14
|Artist
|Chaplain Jacob Scott
|Album
|Hope in the Trenches
|Track #
|1
|Disc #
|4
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hope in the Trenches - Sn4Ep1 - Vanessa Munson, by 1SG Zachary Holden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.