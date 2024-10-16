Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hope in the Trenches - Sn4Ep1 - Vanessa Munson

    OREGON, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Audio by 1st Sgt. Zachary Holden 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Chaplain Scott and guest co-host Chaplain Shane Yates sit down with Vanessa Munson, a U.S. Army veteran and Miss Washington 2023, and find out more of what it took for her to successfully navigate the challenges of serving as a Soldier and a pageant contestant.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 17:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83024
    Filename: 2410/DOD_110629636.mp3
    Length: 00:44:14
    Artist Chaplain Jacob Scott
    Album Hope in the Trenches
    Track # 1
    Disc # 4
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: OREGON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hope in the Trenches - Sn4Ep1 - Vanessa Munson, by 1SG Zachary Holden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    podcast
    hope
    chaplain
    ORNG

