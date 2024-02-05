Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 4-29 – Maria W. R. de Goeij – "Reflexive Control: Influencing Strategic Behavior"

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/78830" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Reflexive control aims to change the other’s perceptions about their utility sets. It contains underlying elements that could help give structure to analyses of strategic behavior by using a nonlinear approach that aims to improve the quality of assessments. This podcast explores the interpretations of the concept of reflexive control, how elements of ref lexive control link to the more widely accepted body of knowledge, and how these elements could be valuable additions to the current work on the analysis of strategic behavior.



E-mail usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or the genesis article.



Keywords: reflexive control, strategic behavior, strategic analysis, nonlinearity, complex adaptive system



Download the full transcript: https://media.defense.gov/2024/Feb/06/2003389155/-1/-1/0/DP-TRANSCRIPT-4-29-DEGOEIJ.PDF