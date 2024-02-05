Reflexive control aims to change the other’s perceptions about their utility sets. It contains underlying elements that could help give structure to analyses of strategic behavior by using a nonlinear approach that aims to improve the quality of assessments. This podcast explores the interpretations of the concept of reflexive control, how elements of ref lexive control link to the more widely accepted body of knowledge, and how these elements could be valuable additions to the current work on the analysis of strategic behavior.
E-mail usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or the genesis article.
Keywords: reflexive control, strategic behavior, strategic analysis, nonlinearity, complex adaptive system
Download the full transcript: https://media.defense.gov/2024/Feb/06/2003389155/-1/-1/0/DP-TRANSCRIPT-4-29-DEGOEIJ.PDF
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2024 14:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78830
|Filename:
|2402/DOD_110113828.mp3
|Length:
|00:10:00
|Artist
|Maria W. R. de Goeij
|Album
|Decisive Point Podcast
|Track #
|29
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|CARLISLE BARRACKS, PA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 4-29 – Maria W. R. de Goeij – "Reflexive Control: Influencing Strategic Behavior", by Kristen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT