    Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 4-29 – Maria W. R. de Goeij – "Reflexive Control: Influencing Strategic Behavior"

    CARLISLE BARRACKS, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College

    Reflexive control aims to change the other’s perceptions about their utility sets. It contains underlying elements that could help give structure to analyses of strategic behavior by using a nonlinear approach that aims to improve the quality of assessments. This podcast explores the interpretations of the concept of reflexive control, how elements of ref lexive control link to the more widely accepted body of knowledge, and how these elements could be valuable additions to the current work on the analysis of strategic behavior.

    E-mail usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or the genesis article.

    Keywords: reflexive control, strategic behavior, strategic analysis, nonlinearity, complex adaptive system

    Download the full transcript: https://media.defense.gov/2024/Feb/06/2003389155/-1/-1/0/DP-TRANSCRIPT-4-29-DEGOEIJ.PDF

    AUDIO INFO

    reflexive control
    strategic behavior
    nonlinearity
    complex adaptive system
    strategic analysis

