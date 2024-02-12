Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 4-30 – Richard D. Butler – "Introduction to the China Landpower Studies Center"

The China Landpower Studies Center will open in 2024. It is intended to be an approachable organization. It will tackle the complex and pressing questions about China’s emergence as a global power and its implications for the US military and provide senior leaders and practitioners with a better understanding of the strategies, capabilities, and the integration of the PLA into the CCP’s campaign to turn the rules-based international order to its advantage. Further, the Center will share insights and recommendations for developing better deterrence strategies and campaigns for the United States and our allies
Read the article here: https://press.armywarcollege.edu/parameters/vol53/iss4/16/
Email usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or the genesis article.
Keywords: China, Taiwan, Philippines, South China Sea, China Landpower Studies Center
Download the transcript: https://media.defense.gov/2024/Feb/15/2003395258/-1/-1/0/DP-4-30-Butler-transcript.PDF
