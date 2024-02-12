Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 4-30 – Richard D. Butler – "Introduction to the China Landpower Studies Center"

    02.15.2024

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    The China Landpower Studies Center will open in 2024. It is intended to be an approachable organization. It will tackle the complex and pressing questions about China’s emergence as a global power and its implications for the US military and provide senior leaders and practitioners with a better understanding of the strategies, capabilities, and the integration of the PLA into the CCP’s campaign to turn the rules-based international order to its advantage. Further, the Center will share insights and recommendations for developing better deterrence strategies and campaigns for the United States and our allies

    Read the article here: https://press.armywarcollege.edu/parameters/vol53/iss4/16/

    Email usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or the genesis article.

    Keywords: China, Taiwan, Philippines, South China Sea, China Landpower Studies Center

    Download the transcript: https://media.defense.gov/2024/Feb/15/2003395258/-1/-1/0/DP-4-30-Butler-transcript.PDF

    TAGS

    South China Sea
    China
    Taiwan
    Philippines
    PLA
    China Landpower Studies Center

